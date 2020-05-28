Chuck Norris joins Texas’ first lady for special storytime reading

Published: May 28, 2020, 9:44 am Updated: May 28, 2020, 10:33 am

HOUSTON – Chuck Norris doesn’t read books. Books read Chuck Norris, unless that book is “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and he is with Texas’ first lady.

The martial artist, actor and punchline of every “manly” joke will be the special guest on Texas Storytime with Cecilia Abbott.

Abbott announced Wednesday that Norris would join her on Friday to read the popular children’s book via Facebook Live.

Anyone interested can tune in to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Facebook page to watch the special reading or see other storytime videos featuring other special guests.

Storytimes are on Tuesdays and Fridays.