Innocent woman shot in the face while sitting in car in SW Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for clues after a woman was shot in her face while sitting in a car Wednesday morning.

“She doesn’t have a record or anything like that, so I don’t know why she was targeted,” said Houston Police Detective Bobby Salazar. He said the bullet lodged in her cheek.

Police said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Elm Street at around 1:20 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they searched the area and could not find a victim, but later located a sedan that had bullet holes in the driver’s side window and blood in the seat. Officers said they found out a woman was shot in her face, around the cheek area.

Police said the victim began walking to a family member’s home for help, but then a friend of the victim saw her injured friend and drove her to the hospital. The victim was later transferred via Life Flight to another hospital due to her facial injuries, officers said.

According to officers, the female driver went back to the scene and was detained by officers for questioning. A man was also detained for questioning but was released, police said.

Authorities believe the victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of the sedan when the suspect’s vehicle pulled up and fired at least five times into the victim’s vehicle, hitting her. Investigators don’t have a motive for the shooting and said they are not sure if it’s gang-related.

Police said there was a shooting yesterday evening at 7200 Bellerive, about a mile from the location. Lt. Yi said he believes they may be related.

Police said there is a lot of gang activity between two gangs in this area. There is no suspect information is available at this time.