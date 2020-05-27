Massive fire breaks out at Namco Manufacturing warehouse in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – Houston fire crews are battling a massive warehouse fire in northwest Houston Tuesday night.

The warehouse, owned by Namco Manufacturing, is located at 1729 A Brittmore Road near Beltway 8. The fire was first reported at about 8:16 p.m. and heavy smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the building as crews worked to battle the blaze.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.