‘Dangerous’ gang member wanted in array of violent crimes, police say

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who police say is a confirmed gang member and wanted in an array of felony charges in a crime spree that began at the beginning of 2019.

Police said Alan Eleizer Reyes, 24, has been charged in five violent felonies, including engaging in organized criminal activity, deadly conduct, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

According to HPD, Reyes was involved in a confrontation with two men at a nightclub located at 415 W. Little York on Jan. 27, 2019. In that case, police said Reyes assaulted the men inside the club, causing serious bodily injury. Reyes was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and a warrant was filed for his arrest.

Police said on Dec. 1, 2019, Reyes was trespassing at an apartment complex located at 3402 Blaylock when he was asked to leave by an attendant at the apartment complex. As Reyes was leaving, he fired several rounds at the attendant, narrowly missing him and striking a building, police said. In that case, Reyes was charged with deadly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Then on April 3, 2020, police said Reyes was at an apartment complex, located at 1855 Wirt. Officers said Reyes had a confrontation with a man, who had been affiliated with a rival gang. Reyes assaulted the man by punching and kicking him and then pulled out a handgun at shot at the man 10 times, striking him five times. Reyes was charged with organizing in criminal activity due to the fact that the shooting was determined to be gang-related. Reyes’ street name is “Puppet.”

Reyes’ whereabouts are currently unknown. He is believed to be armed and is considered dangerous since in all of his confrontations, he was in possession of a firearm.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.