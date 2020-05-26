Everything you need to know about the new water bike rentals available in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. That means (despite the coronavirus pandemic) families are itching to get out of their homes and safely enjoy some outdoor activities.

Heading outside means finding a way to have fun and burn energy while also maintaining safe social distancing, which can be difficult as the images circulating on social media proved.

However, the Riva Row Boat House in The Woodlands is offering a new way to stay cool, have fun and be safe: water bikes. The floating bikes became available for rental on Thursday.

What is a water bike?

“The Explorer” is the model of water bike available for rental, and according to the website, it is a “pedal-powered water bike built for single riders.”

How many are there?

There are four bikes currently available for hourly rental by individuals or a group of up to four people at a time.

Where can I find the bikes?

The bikes can be found on the lower level of The Woodlands Waterway.

How far can I ride?

According to the site, “riders will be able to explore the area from Riva Row Park all the way out to the edge of Lake Woodlands, passing the Grogan’s Mill Bridge and East Shore, and discovering Mitchell Island on the way.”

What are the rules?

Weight limit of 350 pounds

No glass

No pets

No alcohol

Lifejackets must be worn at all times

riders must pedal from a forward-facing, seated position to help maintain safety and balance.

Be aware of other boaters and yield to those who may be slower and less maneuverable.

Children ages 10 to 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

How much are the rentals?

Each bike is available for $25 an hour.

How do I reserve a bike?

Do to COVID-19, the Riva Row Boat House is only taking reservations. You can call 281-210-3965 to make a reservation. You must also fill out liability waivers and complete your payments online.

What if I want to rent something else?

Other rental options include singles kayaks for $15 an hour, tandem kayaks for $20 an hour, stand-up paddleboards for $20 an hour and swan pedal boats for $25 hour. Listed prices are for the first hour.

What else should I know?

Lifejackets and paddles are always included in every rental. The Riva Row Boat House is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the last boat going out at 7 p.m., except for Wednesdays when it is closed.