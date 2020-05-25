7 ways to get free or low cost health care services

HOUSTON – Health care costs in the United States are rising every year; and more than 30 million people under the age of 65 uninsured. There are some ways you can save some money on the medical services you need.

Save money on medicines by asking your provider to switch to generic over brand name drugs, go to WellRx.com to compare prices. Also, check out online pharmacies. Always make sure they are certified. You can find out by looking for the official VIPPS logo.

Often, clinic care is less expensive than at the hospital, which on average charges $2,000 for a one night stay.

You can also save half on most dental work by going to a dental school

Blood pressure screenings can be done free at many pharmacies.

The American Academy of Dermatology offers free skincare screenings at locations around the country as part of it’s “ Spot Me ” program.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation is partnered with certain medical facilities to provide free mammograms.

The CDC provides cervical cancer screenings to low-income, uninsured, or underinsured women across America.

For more free and inexpensive healthcare services in the Houston area, click here.