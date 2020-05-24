WATCH: Alligator spotted swimming near North Jetty in Galveston Saturday
A fisherman spotted an alligator swimming near North Jetty in Galveston Saturday.
Eric Gonzalez spotted the alligator in the water and shared his find on Facebook.
In the video, Gonzalez said the alligator appeared around 7 feet in length.
The find comes as beach goers flock to Bolivar Peninsula to celebrate Memorial Day weekend.
Watch the footage of the alligator below.
