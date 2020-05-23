Your guide to enjoying Memorial Day weekend in Galveston amid coronavirus and social distancing

Memorial Day weekend is upon us and this year, you may be missing out on your typical favorite activities including cookouts and outings. However, you don’t need to miss out on all the fun.

If you plan on heading down to Galveston this weekend, here’s everything you need to know:

Hitting the beaches

Galveston’s beaches have been open since May 1, when Gov. Greg Abbott allowed all public beaches in the state to reopen. Social distancing guidelines are encouraged. So if you plan on hitting the beach, find a nice secluded area for you and your family to enjoy.

The parks – including East Beach, Stewart Beach, Dellanera RV Park, Seawall beaches and west-end beaches are open.

Beach parks – Stewart Beach, East Beach and Dellanera RV Park beach – are open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. — 7 p.m. on weekends. West end beaches and seawall beaches are open 24 hours. Parking is enforced along the seawall from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily and no overnight camping is allowed on the beach.

Ask 2: What are the current rules for Galveston beaches?

While health experts say you don’t need to wear a mask all the time if you’re not surrounded by people, you should be prepared to wear one in case you do end up coming in contact with other people.

KPRC 2 Health Reporter Haley Hernandez talked to health officials and got tips for the beach bums to stay safe while enjoying the sun, sand and surf.

Restaurants and bars

If you don’t plan to picnic on the beach, you will have options on the island. Per Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders, bars were allowed to reopen beginning Friday at 25% occupancy. Restaurants were allowed to reopen in phase 1 and now that we are in phase 2, they are allowed to be open at an expanded 50% capacity.

The occupancy rules don’t apply to outdoor seating, provided some social distancing and health standards are maintained.

Hotels, vacation rentals and pools

Galveston’s hotels and vacation rentals are open on an individual, voluntary basis. You will need to contact individual properties or management companies for details. Find out more. Hotel pools are open with limited capacity.

Moody Gardens

Moody Gardens reopens over Memorial Day weekend with some restrictions in place.

Here’s what is open and what isn’t:

Bucket Brigade Beach Tour

Want to learn more about Galveston’s beaches and what makes them unique? Book a 45-minute beach tour provided by Artist Boat to learn more about the waters of the Gulf.

This interpretive beach tour is free and fun for the whole family. Tours run every hour on Saturday, May 23 between 10:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

To learn more and to book a tour, click here.

Fishing

There are several public fishing piers in Galveston, according to the Galveston visitor website. These include the 61st St. Fishing Pier, Galveston Fishing Pier, 9001 Seawall Blvd. and Seawolf Park. Hours are subject to change and you should contact individual piers for details. You can also book a private fishing charter. Find out more.