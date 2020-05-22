Police ask for help identifying person wanted in connection with fatal shooting

HOUSTON – Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in north Harris County.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. on May 14 in the 5200 block of Aldine Mail Route Road, authorities said.

According to police, the victim exited his vehicle in a strip center parking lot and was approached by another man who opened fire on the victim after a brief struggle.

The shooter and another person who was driving the getaway vehicle fled the scene in a maroon-and-tan Ford Expedition, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man fled the scene in a maroon Ford Expedition. (HPD)

Officers believe robbery was the motive behind the shooting.

The victim’s family and police are asking the public to come forward with any information that can help identify the shooter and lead to his charging or arrest.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information that can help police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.