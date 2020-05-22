Memorial Day 2020: See the faces of the fallen

HOUSTON – Memorial Day is Monday, May 25, and the national holiday honors those who have died while serving in the military.

Across the country, services will be held online and in-person to remember the sacrifices of these men and women throughout America’s history.

Here are some of the places online featuring unique remembrances.

Military Times: This independent website features the faces of those lost in recent conflicts with this Honor the Fallen project. In addition to seeing photos of those who lost their lives, it shares information about each military service member. Here are those who have died from the Houston area.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs: The VA features a veteran each day. Learn more about their service, including the conflict each served in as well as heroic actions that go beyond a marker in a cemetery.

Today’s #VeteranOfTheDay is Army Veteran Thomas Friday Keahanui Hema, who fought in World War II and died defending... Posted by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Friday, May 22, 2020

Army: The U.S. Army is calling for families to submit photos of veterans. You can see many of them in the social media post below.