LA Fitness gyms in Texas to reopen June 1

HOUSTON – LA Fitness gyms in Texas will reopen on June 1 at 6 a.m., the company announced.

“We’ve been working on changes aimed at making our clubs the safest place you can work out,” a statement from the company said. “As we continue to receive approvals from government officials and guidance from health authorities, we’ll start to reopen our clubs on a timetable that we believe strikes the proper balance between our desire to help you resume your workout routine and the desire we all have to remain healthy.”

The spa, sauna, basketball court, locker rooms, showers and Kids Klub will be temporarily closed. Group fitness classes’ capacity will be limited to allow for appropriate physical distancing. The club hours will be:

Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The club plans to implement a number of safety precautions, such as:

Contactless check-in

Hand sanitizing upon entry

Requiring members to bring their own towel and mat

All staff will be trained to participate in cleaning and disinfecting

Pre-shift screening, masks and gloves will be required for all employees

LA Fitness encourages members to also do the following to keep staff members and other guests safe:

Stay home if you are sick.

Stay at least six feet away from other patrons.

Wear a mask whenever possible.

If you are at higher risk for severe illness, you should avoid visiting gyms and fitness providers.

Do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.

If possible, use touchless payment (pay without touching money, a card, or a keypad), and if you must handle money, a card, or use a keypad, use hand sanitizer immediately after.

After leaving the gym, use hand sanitizer, and when you get home, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

LA Fitness says billing will also resume in June on the same date(s) and in the same amount(s) as regularly scheduled prior to the club closures.