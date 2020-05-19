Texas TV anchor featured on song by rapper Future

Anchor Steve Spriester from KPRC 2′s sister station in San Antonio, KSAT unknowingly made his music debut on a song by rapper Future from his latest album “High Off Life."

Spriester is featured on the fifth track titled “Ridin Strikers."

According to KSAT, the audio sampled in the song is from a bank robbery report that occurred in San Antonio in July 2014.

Starting at the 2:36 mark, Spriester is heard saying, “the police need your help in tracking down a suspect in a bank robbery this morning on the city’s north side. According to police, the suspect walked into the bank about nine this morning, went straight to one of the tellers, handed over a note that said ‘put money in bag.’”

The anchor said he learned about his feature on the rap track on Twitter.

It’s crazy, right? I found out on Twitter. — Steve Spriester (@stevespriester) May 17, 2020

“I think it’s kind of funny that he picked one of my clips, but it’s cool. My kids are thrilled. They’re calling me ‘Mr. Put Money in Bag.’” Spriester said according to KSAT.