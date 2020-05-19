‘Mama we made it’: With 3 graduates this year, Pearland family gets a shoutout from the Today show

PEARLAND, Texas – The Keeton family from Pearland has a lot to celebrate this year with three graduates in the family.

Jasmine Keeton graduated with her Master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Houston-Clear Lake. Her daughters, Jadean and JoyLynn also graduated this year from college and high school respectively.

While the coronavirus pandemic may have dashed their dreams of walking on stage to collect their diplomas, they received a special graduation surprise from the Today show when they got a shoutout from host Hoda Kotb.

Watch their sweet story in the video above.