Daycare centers allowed resume operations in Phase 2 of reopening plan, Gov. Abbott says

PEARLAND, Texas – A childcare center in Pearland has seen an increase of families since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released an order saying daycares can open.

“I’m getting calls every single day trying to see if we have services available because some parents are stressed out because they say they don’t have anyone to take care of their kids and they have to go to work and they don’t know what to do,” said Virginia Robinson with Taking Kidz Places.

Taking Kidz Places is located on Shadow Creek Parkway and Kirby Drive.

Parents must sign in their children outside the front door and use hand sanitizer before they enter the business.

Taking Kidz Places has been open throughout the pandemic, taking care of children of essential workers.

The staff members said they have been doing activities that limit child-to-child contact.

“If everybody’s taking precautions, it is safe. It’s very safe once they’re taking precautions. If they don’t take precautions, I advise you not to open if you’re not gonna do what is required of you.”

According to Abbott’s order, daycares must require sick children and staff to stay home, monitor class size and ratio requirements, in which one worker can only supervise 10 children at a time and drop-off and pick-up must take place outside.

Families should minimize in-person contact with any person 65 or older, consider disinfecting reusable lunch and drink items, pack extra clothes and avoid sending toys that can’t be cleaned daily.

Daycares must reduce the maximum number of children inside the facilities at one time.