Man missing after saving his family who was all thrown into bayou

HOUSTON – Search and rescue crews spent most of Sunday night looking for a man who reportedly fell into Sims Bayou. The call came in around 5:30 p.m.

According to family friends, the man, identified as Damian, was riding a four-wheeler with his wife, Sophia, and Sophia’s two young sisters along the bayou near West Orem Drive and Highway 288.

“They come here every Sunday; it’s a derby,” said family friend, William Cortez. “They drive here all the time.”

Cortez said the four-wheeler flipped and all four were thrown into the water. According to him, Damian was able to save Sophia and the two young girls before going under.

“He had the chance to save both of them and his wife,” Cortez said. “But apparently, nobody could save him.”

Dozens of first responders were at the scene, searching for the man by boat and with a drone. KPRC 2 also watched as a diver entered the water.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.