Mayor Sylvester Turner gives daily update on COVID-19 cases as Texas continues reopening

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will give his daily briefing on the city’s fight against the coronavirus and an update on cases in the Houston area.

Turner will discuss businesses reopening and testing sites in the community. The press conference will be held at 3 p.m.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans for reopening day cares, bars, recreational businesses and sports. Read more.

Here are some of the things Turner had to say: