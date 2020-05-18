Mayor Sylvester Turner gives daily update on COVID-19 cases as Texas continues reopening
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will give his daily briefing on the city’s fight against the coronavirus and an update on cases in the Houston area.
Turner will discuss businesses reopening and testing sites in the community. The press conference will be held at 3 p.m.
On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans for reopening day cares, bars, recreational businesses and sports. Read more.
Here are some of the things Turner had to say:
- Turner thanked the city of Houston for taking the virus seriously by following all orders to decrease cases.
- Houston Health Department reports 139 new coronavirus cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,795
- Houston Health Department reports one additional death as of Monday, bringing total to 115. The patient was a white male in his 80s with underlying health conditions, Turner said.
- 13 free testing sites available across the Houston area.
- Kroger and Houston Health dept will hold free drive-thru testing sites.
- Dr. Purse said a rare complication in children is being reported that is related to COVID-19 in New York City.
- Wearing masks should not be political, Turner said. It was recommended by the health department and CDC. He said this virus doesn’t care if you’re a Democrat or Republican.
- Turner said he would have taken a different pace of reopening than the plan Gov. Greg Abbott is taking.
- Turner said although we have flattened the curve, there is still no cure or vaccine to fight the virus.
