VIDEO: Dozens of people block Westheimer Road near Galleria Mall for illegal car show

HOUSTON – Dozens of people and cars blocked the streets near the Galleria Mall for an unauthorized car show Friday night.

Fireworks were set off, while cars performed donuts near the intersection of Sage and Westheimer roads.

This type of illegal car show is not new to Houston. A group performed a similar stunt in the same location in 2019, which sparked concern from residents in the area.

Houston Police Department said no arrests or citations were made in connection to Friday’s stunt.

A witness Rich Lux provided video to KPRC 2. See the video above.