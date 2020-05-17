Space Center Houston hosting virtual campout for families in their own backyard

HOUSTON – Families can grab their camping gear and head to their backyards for a campout.

Space Center Houston is hosting a virtual Camp-In from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday. The program will provide an experience similar to one the center usually provides but cannot due to the center’s closure.

Participants will use household items to make science come to life through engaging hands-on activities, according to Space Center Houston. The program also features a tour of space artifacts on the Space Center Houston app.

Space Center Houston is offering the virtual campout to all who would like to participate, only paying what they can.

The center said participants can enter the amount they afford to pay for each person. If you are not able to pay, enter "0″ in those spaces during registration. Participants must register at least 24 hours before the event.

“Ordinarily, Space Center Houston’s Campouts are paid programs,” the center wrote on its website. “We recognize the financial difficulties the COVID-19 crisis has created for many people, and we want everyone to be able to participate and enjoy these educational and fun programs without the price being a barrier.”

To register, visit this link.