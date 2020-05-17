REPORT: See what time Texas employees working from home start happy hour

As the old saying goes: It’s 5 o’clock somewhere.

With more employees working remotely, a new report by alcohol.org shows people working from home are drinking earlier.

Nationally, the average employee working from home enjoys their first drink of the day at 4:36 p.m.

However, Texas employees working from home are having their first drink around 4:54 p.m., per the report.

The report also found 20% of people who only drank on the weekend now drink during the week. Twelve percent of the respondents also had a stockpile of alcohol in case availability was limited.