Man begs couple for money, shoots husband in front of wife, police say

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in southeast Houston overnight. Houston police said the gunman begging for money before opening fire is now on the run.

The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Broadway Street, near Bellfort Street. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Officers responded to reports of a shooting. Arriving units located a male gun shot victim. The male was awake and breathing.

He was transported by ambulance and underwent surgery.

Police said the victim was sitting inside his truck with his wife when the suspect walked up to pair and asked for money. The wife reportedly gave him some money. Investigators said the suspect wanted more money. The victim got out of his truck and a confrontation between the two began. At some point, the man begging for money pulled out a gun and shot the male victim.

The suspect fled on foot and has not been located. Police are now on the lookout for the shooter.