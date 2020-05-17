HCSO: Woman, man found dead inside motel room in north Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two people were found dead inside a motel room in north Houston Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 10:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a motel located at 220 Bammel Westfield Road, near North Freeway and FM 1960. Deputies discovered the deceased bodies of a male and female.
@HCSOTexas units were dispatched to a motel located at 220 Bammel Westfield Rd (near North Fwy & 1960). Deputies discovered the deceased bodies of a male and female. Details are unknown at this time, investigators are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/p3U1M7khSg— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 17, 2020
The cause of death is unknown.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
