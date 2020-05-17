85ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

HCSO: Woman, man found dead inside motel room in north Houston

Tags: Harris County, crime
Two bodies found in hotel room
Two bodies found in hotel room (KPRC 2)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two people were found dead inside a motel room in north Houston Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a motel located at 220 Bammel Westfield Road, near North Freeway and FM 1960. Deputies discovered the deceased bodies of a male and female.

The cause of death is unknown.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.