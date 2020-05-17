Sheriff: 1 person killed, 2 others injured during attack in San Leon

Published: May 17, 2020, 8:42 am Updated: May 17, 2020, 8:48 am

One person is dead and two others are injured in the hospital after they were attacked by someone wielding a baseball bat or pipe during a house gathering in San Leon, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.

The incident happened at a house in the 800 block of 26th St.

Three people were hit with a bat or a pipe. One of the victims died from blunt trauma. The other two victims are in an ICU at an area hospital.

It is unknown what led up to the attack.

Trochesset said the suspect is know and deputies will likely issue a warrant for their arrest if they’re not arrested Sunday. Trochesset did not release the identity of the suspect.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.