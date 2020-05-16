This is how HFD is preparing for storms this weekend

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department is not calling in extra staff, but does have extra high water rescue equipment available for the possibility of flooding this weekend.

Two more high water rescue trucks are on loan from the Southeast Texas Regional Advisor Council.

Chief Sam Pena sent the list of available equipment:

6 High Water vehicles

2 High Water Trucks (to be deployed to station 58 and 84)

7 Swift Water Boats

18 Flat Bottom Boats

9 Wave Runners

1 Fire Boat

Houston Fire Stations are staffed, but the city of Houston is using overtime to do it, according to Houston Professional Fire Fighter Association President, Patrick Lancton.

“What I’m told is the city is using on-duty personnel, they’re not calling in extra manpower. They’re going to use the staff that is on-duty to staff any of the vehicles or the rescue boats,” Lancton said.

Lancton said that the department is down 300 firefighters between quarantine, which last stood at 40 firefighters, and those leaving pre-pandemic because of the “Prop B” pay controversy.

“As this pandemic continues, I think it is absolutely taking a toll on the Houston firefighters. They are here to serve they are going to continue to do it,” Lancton said.

Chief Pena declined Channel 2 Investigates interview request Friday to talk about the department’s readiness, but instead sent the following written statement:

“General statement is to avoid venturing out if at all possible as we anticipate street-level flooding in low-lying areas. For residents that live in flood-prone area, make certain you’re not leaving yourselves vulnerable. Ensure you have ways to keep things powered up, keep valuables out of the most vulnerable parts of the home. In short, prepare so you are not off guard and panicking if the time comes."