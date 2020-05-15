Man fatally shot at hotel in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man was shot to death inside a hotel room in northwest Houston Friday.

Police said the shooting happened at an Extended Stay America off Champions Centre drive and Cypress Creek Parkway at around 12:15 a.m.

Police said another resident of the hotel told them they heard a disturbance then a gunshot. That resident got a security guard to check the room where the gunshot came from and found the man inside. Police said first responders tried to save the man, but he died.

Police said a weapon was found at the scene. Officers are now questioning people they believe may have been in the room during the shooting.