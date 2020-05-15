Family camps out in parking lot to show support to Houston mom in hospital

With hospital visitor restrictions in place, one Houston family camped out in the hospital parking lot just to be near their loved one who was inside. We talked with one Houston woman who survived life-saving transplant surgery during this coronavirus pandemic.

“Before my surgery, I was throwing up blood, I didn’t think I was going to make it through the day,” said transplant patient, Kandice Blythe. “I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t do anything, it was scary.”

Kandice Blythe’s liver disease was at its worse, right as the coronavirus pandemic heated up in Houston.

“Not knowing what was going to happen day one to day two,” said Kandice.”

“It can be a rollercoaster ride for the patient,” said Dr. John Goss, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Medical Director of Transplantation Services. “The whole COVID process has changed the way we look at donor organs. Now our donors have to have both a COVID screen and a CT of the chest, so we didn’t bring back an organ that potentially had a COVID infection.”

Kandice’s liver transplant finally came in late March at Baylor St. Luke’s in Houston.

“They came in and said they had a liver and my surgery was set for 10 and it was 845. everything went extremely fast,” said Kandice. “My kids were upset that they couldn’t be with me.”

During her surgery and in the days following, her family waited in the parking lot, sending videos of support.

"When I had my transplant, I wasn’t allowed to have anyone. They all sat outside the hospital in the parking lot,” explains Kandice. “Every hour they had videos of that day, of them saying they loved me. I cried throughout the entire time looking at my phone,” explains Kandice.

“With even all of the extra things that have to go into a transplant the survival is about 90 percent for all of the organs so the patient can expect to do well,” said Dr. Goss. “Transplant, in my opinion, is the greatest part of medicine. because you can actually cure someone from a disease that otherwise was going to take their life.”

“It was so scary, but I made it, thank goodness,” said Kandice.

Because of restrictions at hospitals around the country, doctors are using video and photos to decide about potential organ donations. Even with the added steps during this time, it has not stopped people from getting transplants to say their lives.