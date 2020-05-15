‘Curse you COVID,’ child says about dispute over Pasadena playground closure

PASADENA – Controversy is bubbling up in Pasadena and it’s not child’s play.

The results of what was captured via social media Tuesday night. Pasadena Police Department was enforcing orders that the playground at the Holly Bay Sports Complex was off-limits due to the coronavirus.

The restrictive tape might have been back, but so was 6-year-old Caleb’s enjoyment. His mother believes he should play since she says the sun is acting as a natural disinfectant. However, orders are orders, and playgrounds are to be shut down at this time.

“I don’t think any of us could have predicted that we would be dealing with something like this,” said Pasadena Police Department Lt. James Holt.

Holt made it clear to KPRC 2 Investigates, “We want to do what we can to combat the spread of this virus and that is exactly what they are trying to do.”

He said the vast majority of the park is still available to the public.

“Mayor Wagner and our chief have stated from the beginning that the parks are going to remain open and they have remained open however the park amenities are a little bit different,” Holt said.

However, the response has been mixed.

“It’s very careless," said parkgoer Sofia Garcia.

Resident Ray Johnson said it’s the right move.

“It’s the right thing to do so that the kids don’t get exposed to the COVID,” he said.

However, Johnson’s grandson Ayden also had a response to the playground dispute.

“Curse you COVID,” he said.