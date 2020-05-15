Ask 2: Are more people driving on Houston roads now?

HOUSTON – – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Are more people driving on the road now?

Answer: Since the stay-at-home order was lifted, drivers have noticed more cars on the road. But what are the numbers?

Well, according to Houston Transtar, this is what they said when monitoring the Katy Freeway westbound lanes at Voss Road:

“For example, on Friday (5/8/2020), overall traffic volume was down 20% from what we typically see. The Friday before that (5/1/2020), traffic volume was down 24%. It was down 31% on Friday, April 24 and down 33% on Friday, April 17th, 2020. Each week that average number is shrinking.”

In March, according to Houston Transtar, they used radar sensor strategy to track traffic volumes on the same stretch of roadway.

In a single 24-hour period traffic was down 50 percent when comparing March 2020 to March 2019 .