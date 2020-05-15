6 things to know about the reopening of Houston Museum of Natural Science

HOUSTON – The Houston Museum of Natural Science plans to reopen its doors to the public on May 15 since closing on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

KPRC 2 got a behind-the-scenes preview at its new exhibits and some of the measures that have been implemented in the interest of public health.

Houston Museum of Natural Science Reopens May 15 Posted by KPRC2 Rose-Ann Aragon on Thursday, May 14, 2020

Here’s what you need to know.

1) When is the Houston Museum of Natural Science reopening?

After several months of very quiet hallways, the Houston Museum of Natural Science has decided to reopen to the public on May 18.

2) What measures are being taken to ensure public health safety?

- All staff will be wearing masks and have their temperature checked before entering the building

- Hand sanitation stations will be located all throughout museum

- Social distancing signage and notation will be present, reminding guests to stay 6 feet apart

- Interactive portions of the museum will be closed off

- Theatres in the museum will be closed

- Tours will not be available

- Cafe will be open, but selling food according to social distancing guidelines

- If the museum reaches its 1,000 person capacity, museum staff will work to limit ticket sales

- Guests over the age of 10-year-old will be required to wear masks

3) What exhibits and activities will be open?

All exhibits will be open except for interactive exhibits or portions of exhibits that invite people to interact or touch. Tours and theatre activities will also be closed. The cafe will be open.

4) What is new?

For the first time, guests will be able to see the museum’s newest exhibit, Gaia - Earth by Luke Jerram, a new 23-foot diameter sculpture resembling our planet Earth.

The exhibit shows a large sculpture of Earth as it looks from space. It is located on the first floor and can be see from all floors of the museum.

5) What is the best way to get tickets?

While guests are welcome to get tickets at the door, officials are encouraging guests to buy tickets online. However, both ways are acceptable.

6) What should guests to do prepare?

Bring a sweater (officials say it’s cold inside!), a mask and check the museum website for more information.