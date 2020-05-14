Houston fallen officers honored in virtual candlelight vigil for National Police Week

HOUSTON – The names of several law enforcement officers from the Houston area who died in the line of duty were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. The fallen officers were honored during a virtual candlelight vigil online Wednesday.

Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

The virtual service opened with a special tribute to Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who died last September after he was shot during a traffic stop. He made history in 2015 when the Harris County Sheriff’s Office allowed him to grow out his beard and wear a turban on patrol, a requirement of his Sikh faith.

The deputy was well known in the community, where he spent some of his final moments.

“He truly was an inspiration to many and to all of our children that still talk about him to this day,” said Francesca Garcia, the HOA president.

Sgt. Christopher Brewster

Sgt. Christopher Brewster, a nine-year veteran with Houston Police Department, was shot and killed in the line of duty last December while responding to a domestic violence incident.

Sgt. Kaila Sullivan

Sgt. Kaila Sullivan worked for the Nassau Bay Police Department. She was killed last December when a suspect she was trying to arrest ran her over in a vehicle.

Deputy Bryan Pfluger

San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Bryan Pfluger died in a car crash in the line of duty in December 2019. He was responding to a burglary call at the time.