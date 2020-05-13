More Houstonians are turning to crisis help lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study

HOUSTON – Nationwide texting service Crisis Text Line saw an increase of calls related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Houston-area, a study said.

The service saw a 15 percent volume increase of Houston-area residents using their service since March 16, around the time when the pandemic was starting to evolve in the U.S, the study said.

Houston’s minority population have used the texting service the most, as 34 percent were identified Hispanic/Latino, while 19 percent were identified as African-American.

Crisis Text Line volunteers have had approximately 380 conversations per week for eight weeks. The study also indicated that the top words mentioned by users are “quarantine," “virus” and “covid."

Statewide, Texas ranks 36th in usage, according to Crisis Trends. Relationship issues, depression and anxiety are the top issues discussed within users, Crisis Trends said.

Crisis Text Line talks with individuals regarding issues from loneliness to stress. If you or someone are in a crisis situation, text HOME to 741741 and speak with a trained crisis volunteer.