Kroger partners with local counties to provide free coronavirus testing

MAGNOLIA, Texas – With many organizations and companies working to help the community through the coronavirus crisis, Kroger has stepped up to help get Houstonians help in a very important area — access to testing.

The national grocery chain partnered with local counties and invested about $250,000 to help provide people with free coronavirus testing on different dates around the area.

Kroger employees are helping man these testing sites, dressed in full protective gear. Pharmacists and pharmacy techs conduct the testing but people have to swab themselves. The goal is to get testing to the most vulnerable people in the communities.

The testing will continue through the beginning of June.

There are four Kroger testing sites:

Magnolia

19110 Unity Park Drive (From May 12 to 14)

The Woodlands

Bear Branch Sports Field (From May 15 to 17)

Houston

Collier Regional Library at 6200 Pinemont (From May 26 to 30)

New Caney

Old Sams Club at 11985 North Texas 99 (May 31 to June 2)