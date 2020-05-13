5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, May 13

Here are things you need to know for Wednesday, May 13:

1. Here’s how your child’s 2020-21 school calendar might look different: TEA

The Texas Education Agency provided details Tuesday about how the 2020-21 school year might be different, including a disrupted calendar that would have a sooner start date, a later end date and longer breaks for students in between.

State education officials are considering the adjusted calendar because of possible high student-absenteeism and disrupted instruction. They also have to adjust for learning loss that may have occurred since students have been home since Spring Break.

Officials believe the COVID-19 school closures “could have a devastating impact on student achievement,” and students could return “nearly a full year behind what normally occurs.”

2. Fort Bend County called a ‘Location to Watch’ on White House’s coronavirus task force report

Fort Bend County is among the 10 top locations to watch according to a new White House Coronavirus Task Force report, NBC News reports.

According to the report, Fort Bend County is on the “locations to watch” list because it has recorded a 64.8 percent increase in numbers of cases.

In an interview with KPRC 2, Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George said that he isn’t surprised by the numbers and said he knew that the number of cases could likely increase due to the amount of testing availability.

3. Antibody tests could lead to job discrimination and encourage workers to play ‘Russian roulette’

As the coronavirus pandemic plunges economies around the world into recession, governments and businesses are scrambling to find ways to get people back to work. One tool many are banking on is the antibody test.

The hope is that people who have been infected with the virus may have developed enough antibodies to make them immune to the virus and their return to work safe.

Experts warn that going down this route could create new problems, including discrimination in workplaces, or people deliberately trying to get infected so they can return to their jobs sooner, “playing Russian roulette” with their lives, as one doctor put it.

4. Pelosi unveils $3 trillion coronavirus aid package that includes second round of $1,200 stimulus checks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a more than $3 trillion coronavirus aid package Tuesday, a sweeping effort with $1 trillion for states and cities, “hazard pay” for essential workers and a new round of cash payments to individuals.

The House is expected to vote on the package as soon as Friday.

The Democrats' Heroes Act is built around nearly $1 trillion for states, cities and tribal governments to avert layoffs, focused chiefly on $375 billion for smaller suburban and rural municipalities largely left out of earlier bills.

5. Carnival inundated with bookings after announcing August departures; these are cruises slated to set sail from Galveston

Bookings for Carnival Cruise Line shot up 600 percent after announcing cruises would begin on August 1, according to Cruise Planners, a cruise booking company.

TMZ reported the booking company noted people were “not a bit concerned about traveling at this time” because many said they were healthy and looking forward to life after lockdown.

