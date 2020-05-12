Severely emaciated horse left on roadside in Brookshire; police offer $5,000 reward
BROOKSHIRE, Texas – Police are searching for a suspect who dumped a severely emaciated horse on the side of the road in Brookshire. The Brookshire Police Department said anyone with information leading to an arrest will receive a $5,000 reward.
Witnesses told police they found the horse off 11th Street and Highway 359. The animal is now with the Houston SPCA’s Equine Rescue Team.
Equine veterinarian DeChant said the 16-year-old mare is tough and showing a strong will to live.
“Considering the horrible condition she is in and how much she has apparently suffered, she is one tough girl,” said DeChant.
In addition to starvation, DeChant adds the horse’s coat is matted with manure and the lack of care has been causing significant pain to her feet and tendons. The rescue organization said they have already introduced a slow re-feeding plan and will provide a therapeutic hoof treatment during her rehabilitation.
The Brookshire Police Department and Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations are asking anyone with information to email the Houston SPCA at info@houstonspca.org or call Brookshire Police Department at 281-375-5000.
