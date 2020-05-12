KPRC 2 wins regional Murrow awards for its newscast and social media strategy

KPRC 2 has received two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, one of the television industry’s most prestigious award competitions.

The awards are provided through the Radio Television Digital News Association’s Murrow Awards program that’s been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism since 1971.

KPRC won regional Murrows for Best Newscast and Excellence in Social Media. The station competed in the large market category against other stations in Texas and Oklahoma.

Here’s a look at the two awards:

• The 6 p.m. newscast recognition was for its newscast the day Tropical Storm Imelda hit Houston. That newscast included in-depth reporting in news, weather and more. You can watch it here.

• KPRC’s digital efforts were recognized for Excellence in Social because the station has significantly grown its social media audience in the last year, developed opportunities for reporters and talent to do pre and post-show Facebook Lives, created lifestyle-oriented social media programming and developed a social media good news brand through Instagram.

As part of the competition, KPRC will now compete against 12 other regions in the national portion of the awards program. Last year, KPRC received a national Murrow for its 6 p.m. newscast on the day of the Santa Fe School shootings.