5 things for Houstonians to know on Tuesday, May 12

1. 'We’re going bankrupt’: Bar owners planning on holding rally in Austin Tuesday

A southwest Houston bar owner said he’s heading to the State Capitol in Austin to get answers.

Jay Norman, owner of Biggles Lounge & Sports Café, said he’s reached out to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office multiple times with no response. He plans to get one on Tuesday.

According to Norman, the rally will take place Tuesday, May 12 outside the State Capitol in Austin at 9 a.m.

2. Doctors warn parents to look out for symptoms of rare, mystery illness in kids that could be linked to coronavirus

Some children in the US are getting sick from a mysterious illness believed to be related to COVID-19 and officials want parents around the country to be aware. While Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome is rare, doctors and researchers are on an urgent search for answers.

The symptoms are mirroring more commonly-known inflammatory illnesses like Kawasaki Disease and toxic shock syndrome.

The newly identified syndrome appears to be the result of a child’s immune system going into overdrive after a COVID-19 infection. Experts know this can develop up to six weeks after the coronavirus infection even if children who did not know they had COVID-19.

3. Texas has billions in its rainy day fund. But legislators say they won’t use it until January.

As Texas’ economy reels from a monthlong shutdown of commerce statewide, unprecedented unemployment and falling oil prices, some Texans are calling on officials to tap into the state’s Economic Stabilization Fund that has billions of tax dollars officials have been saving for years.

Many legislators agree the fund is going to be needed. But Texans shouldn’t expect it to be tapped soon unless Gov. Greg Abbott calls the Legislature back to Austin for a special legislative session before next year’s regular session, which many believe is unlikely.

4. Texas Workforce Commission pays $20 million in benefits to self-employed Texans, freelancers

The Texas Workforce Commission paid out over $20 million in benefits Thursday to those who are eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. The federal program allows people who are self-employed, freelancers or seeking part-time employment to be eligible for benefits.

This week, the commission converted 145,000 unemployment claims to the PUA program, comprising about 40% of the more than 365,000 new claims this week, commission spokesman Cisco Gamez said at a media briefing Friday.

5. Looking for a job? Here’s where you can find nearly a half-million jobs in Texas

A staggering 20.5 million jobs disappeared in April alone, which brought the national unemployment rate to just under 15%, a level not seen since the Great Depression.

But in Texas, there are jobs available. Governor Greg Abbott is touting a new website that lists just under half a million jobs available right now across the state, including positions in technology, healthcare, finance, aerospace, manufacturing, food stores, and warehouses.

