5 things for Houstonians to know on Monday, May 11

Here are things you need to know for Monday, May 11:

1. These charts track the number of Houston-area coronavirus cases, recoveries and deaths each day

More than 12,600 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Greater Houston area since the virus first arrived in the region in early March. More than 4,600 recoveries have been reported and more than 300 people have died.

2. 6 people shot in Katy after families possibly opened fire on one another on Mother’s Day

Six people were shot Sunday night after a shooting possibly between two families in Katy, officials said.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the call after 10 p.m. at the 18000 block of Bonners Park Circle.

3. Caught on camera: Driver runs over graves at National Cemetery during flyover

People said a woman driving a red Dodge SUV was trying to avoid traffic when she ran over multiple graves at Houston’s National Cemetery. Witnesses said she apparently drove over dozens of headstones.

It happened as many people were at the cemetery to enjoy the Lone Star Flight Museum’s Fight to the Finish Flyover Sunday.

4. Everything you need to know about a mysterious illness that could be linked to coronavirus in children

A mysterious illness that’s affecting children and could be linked to the coronavirus has left officials alarmed and searching for answers as infections increase.

Doctors are referring to the condition that has hospitalized dozens of children as “pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome,” and health officials believe it could be linked to coronavirus. Three children have died because of it in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

5. Fort Bend County judge, Houston Fire Chief invite Elon Musk to consider opening up shop in Houston-area

Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened Saturday to pull the company’s factory and headquarters out of California in an escalating disagreement with local officials who have stopped the company from reopening its electric vehicle factory.

On Twitter, Musk threatened to sue over Alameda County Health Department coronavirus restrictions that have kept Tesla from restarting production of its factory in Fremont near San Francisco.

“Frankly, this is the final straw,” he tweeted. “Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately.”

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Laciniate [luh-sin-ee-eyt, -it] (adjective) (botany, zoology) cut into narrow, irregular lobes; slashed; jagged.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

May 11, 1934: A massive storm sends millions of tons of topsoil flying from across the parched Great Plains region of the United States as far east as New York, Boston and Atlanta.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The one thing I do not want to be called is First Lady. It sounds like a saddle horse.” - Jackie Kennedy

