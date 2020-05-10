U.S. Covid -19 cases could be 10 million

Dr. Hotez says COVID 19 cases much higher than reported (KPRC)

Dr. Peter Hotez is an M.D. and a Ph.D. whose sole professional focus has been developing vaccines against diseases of world. He is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says COVID-19 is one of the more perplexing diseases he has encountered. One of the biggest reasons is because of the way people who have COVID-19 may not have any symptoms.

“This is what makes it so hard to control.," he said. "All those people, maybe even up to half, have no symptoms at all and they’re walking around and the virus is replicating in their upper airways so every time they’re speaking, they’re shedding virus. Then a lot of people get infected, so this is highly transmissible and I can’t ever think of a virus that’s been quite like this.”

In this weeks’ Houston Newsmakers EXTRA Dr. Hotez tackles several questions:

*Why the United States has 4% of the world population but more than 30% of COVID-19 cases.

*How a possible vaccine for COVID-19 may have gotten its start more than ten years ago.

*How partisan politics is nothing new in the world of finding solutions to epidemics.

Also:

The YMCA of Greater Houston pivots during pandemic to focus on community. President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Houston Steve Ives talks about transition from center focus to community action.

AND:

United Way of Greater Houston welcomes new President and CEO Amanda McMillian who says United Way remains the best place to focus philanthropy during this time of need.

