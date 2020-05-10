Man shoots friend found breaking into shed in his backyard, Fort Bend deputies say

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in Sugar Land. Fort Bend County deputies said a man shot his friend who he allegedly caught breaking into a shed in his backyard.

The incident happened Sunday morning at a home in the 17100 block of Summer Hollow Drive.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Fort Bend County deputies received a call from a man who said he caught his friend breaking into a shed in his backyard at around 1:30 a.m. The friend got into a fight with the caller’s grandfather. The caller told deputies that’s when he shot his friend in the side, escorted him to his car and called 911.

The friend was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Downtown. No one else involved was injured.

The shooter was detained at the scene. At this time, no charges have been filed related to this incident and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Deputies said this shooting may be investigated as an act of self-defense.