HCSO: 3 dead after vehicle crashes into pole on North Freeway

Published: May 10, 2020, 9:26 am Updated: May 10, 2020, 9:34 am

HOUSTON – Three people are confirmed dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole along the North Freeway Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The single-vehicle crash happened on I-45 North Freeway, near Louetta in North Harris County.

A vehicle was exiting the off ramp and struck a pole, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene and investigating.

As of 8:36 a.m., the southbound service road and three main lanes of the North Freeway were closed.

@HCSO_1Patrol Deputies responded to a 1 vehicle crash at 17599 I-45 N fwy. A vehicle was exiting the off ramp and struck a pole. Prelim info 3 fatalities. Traffic unit is responding. 2 main S/B lanes are closed. PIO is enroute and updates will be given from the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/5iPaPV9rSK — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 10, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.