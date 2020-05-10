65ºF

HCSO: 3 dead after vehicle crashes into pole on North Freeway

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

HOUSTON – Three people are confirmed dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole along the North Freeway Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The single-vehicle crash happened on I-45 North Freeway, near Louetta in North Harris County.

A vehicle was exiting the off ramp and struck a pole, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene and investigating.

As of 8:36 a.m., the southbound service road and three main lanes of the North Freeway were closed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

