Houston NAACP celebrates the life of Ahmaud Arbery with 2.23-mile run

HOUSTON – The Houston NAACP is honoring a Georgia man, who was shot and killed by a father and son while jogging back in February. The group gathered outside the Houston headquarters for a 2.23-mile run to celebrate the life of Ahmaud Arbery.

A video of the shooting surfaced this week, which led to protests and calls for justice across the county. The suspects, Gregory and Travis McMichael, were arrested Thursday.

Arbery, 25, was jogging in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23 when he was chased down by a former police officer and his son who were armed, authorities said. Arbery was shot after struggling with the son over his shotgun, according to a Glynn County Police report. The former officer later told officers that he thought Arbery looked like a suspect in a series of nearby break-ins, the report said.

Supporters across the country and in Houston gathered and participated virtually Friday to mourn Arbery, by putting on their sneakers and sharing clips of them jogging on social media with #IRunWithMaud.

Houstonians took to the streets holding signs and chanted, “We walk with Maud.”

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.