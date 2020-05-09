Galveston County ends mass testing due to low demand

GALVESTON, Texas – There are some changes in Galveston County you need to know about.

In the past month, more than 4,800 people have been tested at the health district’s sites, officials said. The county health district ended mass testing Friday after officials say they’re not seeing a big demand as more people are being tested through their doctor.

From now on, people are being encouraged to call their primary care doctor for testing.

Also, a number of urgent cares and emergency rooms are offering testing.