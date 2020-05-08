Some salons reopen at stroke of midnight as governor’s plan enters next phase

Published: May 8, 2020, 6:17 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 6:46 am

HOUSTON – It is a big day for many businesses across Texas as the next round of reopenings begins.

Among the businesses allowed to reopen Friday are hair and nail salons, barbershops, tanning salons, and public swimming pools.

Neri Hair Salon in Pearland began taking customers at midnight.

“They’re ready to get their roots done,” said Luke Neri, the salon owner. “It’s such a joyous time after everything being so down and lull.”

Neri said his business will be following all of the guidelines laid out by the state for reopening, including placing stations six feet apart and wearing masks.

“Gone are the days of friends and spouses and children waiting in the lobby area,” Neri said. “We’ve gotten rid of all the hand towels. It’s now paper towels in the restroom.”

Dry Bar in River Oaks opened at 12:01 a.m. with some customers arriving at about 5 a.m., according to owner Patty Peeples Busmire.

“Clients have been texting and calling nonstop throughout this entire time, but definitely since the announcement was made, blowing up our phones,” Busmire said. “They’re so thrilled to be back.”

Busmire said that before clients arrive, she’s sharing a one-page document that outlines what is being done to protect customers and what is expected of customers coming to the salon.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed restaurants and retail shops to reopen last week at reduced capacity.

Tattoo parlors are among the businesses that are not allowed to reopen Friday, which has caused some controversy.

Gyms are allowed to reopen May 18.