Man killed, another hurt after shooting in restaurant in N. Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating a shooting at a restaurant that left one man dead and another man injured in north Harris County.

Deputies said the incident happened in the 15100 block of North Freeway.

Detectives said just after midnight in the bar section of the restaurant, two men began arguing, then one of them pulled out a gun and pulled the trigger.

Gunfire erupted and investigators said the intended target and another man running for cover were struck by bullets.

Police said the intended target was Life Flighted to the hospital where he was declared dead. The man running for cover was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. Police said he is expected to survive.

Right now, investigators said they are going through surveillance video as they’re trying to figure out who the suspect was with and how he left the scene.