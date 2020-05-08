Fort Bend ISD student named a Texas Top Youth Volunteer of 2020

An eighth-grade student who attends Fort Bend ISD Quail Valley Middle School has been honored as the Texas Top Middle Level Youth Volunteer of 2020.

Charlize Lopez is among 102 young volunteers in the US who were honored this weekend in the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program’s first-ever virtual national recognition celebration, Fort Bend ISD announced.

During a three-day virtual recognition event, the student was congratulated by actress Kristen Bell.

Lopez was recognized for her annual “Warm Coats Warm Hearts” drive that she has held over the past four years.

With the help of the student’s family, school principal and karate center, “Warm Coats Warm Hearts” has donated nearly 1,000 coats and other cold weather items to people throughout Fort Bend County.

As an award, Lopez received $2,500 to donate toward the local COVID-19 response efforts of a nonprofit organization of her choice, a $1,000 scholarship and an engraved silver medallion.