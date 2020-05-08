Feel almost normal again at some of these reopened Texas spots
HOUSTON – Things are starting to reopen in Texas and people are itching to get back to “normal life.” While things may never fully be the way they were, a few popular Texas spots have opened, bringing back some sense of normalcy.
Restaurants
- Franklin’s BBQ: Hop in your car and take a road trip to Austin to savor some of this famous Texas barbecue. While the restaurant hasn’t quite reopened yet, you can always grab takeout and have a picnic at Lady Bird lake.
- Take Out Trail on The Strand: Enjoy the historic Downtown Galveston while maintain social distancing by taking a slow drive through the strand and grabbing a takeout order from your favorite restaurant. According to the Galveston website, restaurants are offering special deals for the “Take Out Trail: as owners work to transition back to seated guests while complying with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.
- Buc-ee’s: Nothing says “normal Texas” like making a quick stop at Buc-ee’s to pick up some jerky and beaver nuggets while you head out to a park or the beach.
Things to do
- River Walk: We are used to the iconic San Antonio landmark being packed with people, but coronavirus changed that. However, with Abbott’s order, places are starting to reopen and you can finally make your way back to pick up a to-go order from your favorite restaurant and take a peaceful stroll around the River Walk. Just remember to avoid crowded areas and practice good hand hygiene.
- Houston Museum of Natural Science: The HMNS is opening on May 15 with a few new restrictions in place to keep visitors safe. However, one it reopens, you can enjoy many of the same exhibits and later take a walk through Hermann Park.
- Art Car Museum: The Houston Art Car Parade is one of April’s most anticipated event, but coronavirus put a damper on those plans. If you still want your art car fix, you can now visit the Art Car Museum, which is open by appointment only for now.
Outdoor fun
- Galveston State Park: Unwind with a day at the beach or out on the water fishing. Day passes are required to enter and must be reserved in advance. There are also a few other restrictions in place to help people maintain proper social distancing. Camping for people who had existing reservations will resume May 18.
- Natural Bridge Caverns: Take a family road trip to see these caverns in the San Antonio area. There will be limited capacity and new guidelines put in place to help people maintain social distancing, but you will still get a chance to explore the underground wonders.
- Dinosaur Valley State Park: Hunt for fossils and dinosaur tracks while enjoying some fresh air away from crowds. This park also requires day passes that must be reserved in advance.
- Brazos Bend State Park: Take a walk through this park and see how many gators you can spot while walking through this Texas wetland. You can also enjoy a picnic, fishing and more all while avoiding crowded areas. Visitors must have a day pass that can be reserved in advance.
Remember, as you start to venture out in search of some normalcy, practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and other health guidelines to reduce the possibility of another spike in Texas.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.