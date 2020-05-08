Feel almost normal again at some of these reopened Texas spots

HOUSTON – Things are starting to reopen in Texas and people are itching to get back to “normal life.” While things may never fully be the way they were, a few popular Texas spots have opened, bringing back some sense of normalcy.

Restaurants

Franklin’s BBQ: Hop in your car and take a road trip to Austin to savor some of this famous Texas barbecue. While the restaurant hasn’t quite reopened yet, you can always Hop in your car and take a road trip to Austin to savor some of this famous Texas barbecue. While the restaurant hasn’t quite reopened yet, you can always grab takeout and have a picnic at Lady Bird lake.

Take Out Trail on The Strand: Enjoy the historic Downtown Galveston while maintain social distancing by taking a slow drive through the strand and grabbing a takeout order from your favorite restaurant. According to the Enjoy the historic Downtown Galveston while maintain social distancing by taking a slow drive through the strand and grabbing a takeout order from your favorite restaurant. According to the Galveston website , restaurants are offering special deals for the “Take Out Trail: as owners work to transition back to seated guests while complying with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.

Buc-ee’s: Nothing says “normal Texas” like making a quick stop at Buc-ee’s to pick up some jerky and beaver nuggets while you head out to a park or the beach.

Things to do

Outdoor fun

Remember, as you start to venture out in search of some normalcy, practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and other health guidelines to reduce the possibility of another spike in Texas.