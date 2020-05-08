5 things for Houstonians to know on Friday, May 8

Here are things you need to know for Friday, May 8:

1. Some salons reopen at stroke of midnight as governor’s plan enters next phase

It is a big day for many businesses across Texas as the next round of reopenings begins.

Among the businesses allowed to reopen Friday are hair and nail salons, barbershops, tanning salons, and public swimming pools.

Neri Hair Salon in Pearland began taking customers at midnight.

Dry Bar in River Oaks opened at 12:01 a.m. with some customers arriving at about 5 a.m., according to owner Patty Peeples Busmire.

2. Supporters are running 2.23 miles on the birthday of a man killed while jogging

Supporters will gather virtually Friday to mourn Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was fatally shot while jogging in February, by putting on their sneakers and posting on social media to say #IRunWithMaud.

Jason Vaughn was Arbery’s high school football coach. Now, he is asking supporters to honor Arbery by going for a run of 2.23 miles, representing the date of his death on Friday, which would have been his birthday. He asks that runners document their run and post it to social media under the hashtag #IRunWithMaud.

3. Abbott modifies executive orders for reopening to remove jail time for violators

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday he was modifying his recent executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic to eliminate jail time for Texans who violate them. The move by Abbott is an attempt to free Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who was sentenced to seven days in jail earlier this week for defying orders to keep her business closed during the pandemic, and others who have violated similar orders in recent weeks.

4. ‘We are moving too quickly when it comes to reopening our economy,’ Mayor Turner says

Mayor Sylvester Turner expressed his discomfort regarding the reopening plans amid the coronavirus pandemic in a tweet Thursday.

“I do believe we are moving too quickly when it comes to reopening our economy,” Turner wrote on Twitter. “I am concerned that individuals are treating this COVID19 epidemic, especially in underserved communities, as if (it) is over and not basing our decisions on scientific facts.”

5. Lone Star Flight Museum’s flyover across Houston postponed due to bad weather

Lone Star Flight Museum organized a flyover event across Houston to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day and in honor of those that served and sacrificed during World War II.

Lone Star Flight Museum’s Fight to the Finish Flyover was scheduled to take place in the afternoon on Friday, May 8, but due to forecasted bad weather, it was postponed until Sunday at 2 p.m.

WORD OF THE DAY

Jacobin [jak-uh-bin] (noun) 1. (in the French Revolution) a member of a radical society or club of revolutionaries that promoted the Reign of Terror and other extreme measures, active chiefly from 1789 to 1794: so called from the Dominican convent in Paris, where they originally met; 2. an extreme radical, especially in politics; 3. a Dominican friar; 4. (lowercase) one of a fancy breed of domestic pigeons having neck feathers that hang over the head like a hood.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

May 8, 1945: Both Great Britain and the United States celebrate Victory in Europe Day. Cities in both nations, as well as formerly occupied cities in Western Europe, put out flags and banners, rejoicing in the defeat of the Nazi war machine.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“In the world of words, the imagination is one of the forces of nature.” - Wallace Stevens

