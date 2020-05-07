The Art Car Museum reopens to the public with a few safety changes

HOUSTON – The Art Car Museum is back open, but you can’t just stop by. While admission is free, guests are asked to schedule an appointment.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and following the guidelines by Gov. Greg Abbott and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the museum has also implemented some additional safety measures.

Visitors and staff are required to wear face masks while inside the museum. Visitors are also encouraged to use the hand washing station before entering and to refrain from touching anything inside the museum.

The staff also added plexiglass at its visitor desk as an added safety measure.

To make an appointment

Visit: artcarmuseum.com

Address: 140 Heights Blvd., Houston

Phone: 713-861-5526

Hours: Wednesday through Sundays 11:00 am-6:00 p.m.; closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Cost: Free