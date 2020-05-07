Houston police searching for a man who burned child with an iron

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted for assaulting a child.

Dylan Deval Johnson is accused of burning the bottom of a child’s feet and thigh while the child was in his care in October 2019. Police said the burns were consistent with the imprint of a clothing iron. The crime occurred on the 8100 block of Livingston Street in Houston.

Johnson is described as a black man, 23 years old, approximately 5’04”, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, according to HPD.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Report information by calling 713-222-TIPS, online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.