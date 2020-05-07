Houston-area Girl Scouts lose $1.7 million without cookie booths during the COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON – Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council has suffered a $1.7 million revenue loss because they weren’t able to sell cookies at booths during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are currently wrapping up the sale and will determine how this translates to our budget,” according to a statement by the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council, which oversees Houston-area Girl Scouts troops.

Girls Scouts said those who want to order or donate cookies for local first responders have until May 15 and to visit its website at www.gssjc.org/cookies.

Here are other Girl Scouts coronavirus-related things to know:

• All facilities, camps, shops and resource centers are closed through June 30.

• All in-person activities, including troop meetings, have been canceled.

• All council-coordinated events, including day and resident camp, are canceled through at least June 30, and refunds are being issued.

• Beginning May 12, Girl Scout Shops will offer curbside pick-up by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Email gssjcshop@sjgs.org to place an order.

• Day and resident camps are canceled through June 30.