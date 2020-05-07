Fort Bend ISD making plans for 2020-21 school year while waiting on word from Gov. about reopening

HOUSTON – As students wrap up the 2019-20 school year from home, school administrators are trying to plan for what the next school year might look like.

“What we’re trying to do is put together three different options,” said Dr. Charles Dupre, Superintendent of Fort Bend Independent School District.

Dupre said students may return to reopened schools, may continue learning online from home or may experience a mix of both. He believes the third scenario is most likely.

“We're going to have some members of our community, some families, who are going to tell us ‘I'm not sending my kid to school. The virus is not gone. I am worried about my family's health and bringing that home,’” Dupre said.

Districts are waiting on official word from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office about reopening in August.

Dupre pointed out that nothing has been decided yet and things could change depending on what happens with the coronavirus.

There is also the possibility that the number of students inside school buildings could be limited for social distancing, Dupre said.

The district could have a final plan for parents by the end of June or early July.